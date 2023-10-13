Fall Foliage

People who peep leaves: This vintage Nevada City hotel has your fall-fun package

Autumn is golden-red-orange-licious in the Gold Country town; stay at The National Exchange and revel in the season.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Kat Alves/Erin Lewis

What to Know

  • The National Exchange Hotel's "Leaf Peepers Package"
  • Nevada City
  • The mid-week deal runs from Oct. 15 through Nov. 21; stay two nights and enjoy 15% off

THE NATIONAL EXCHANGE HOTEL, one of the grandest spots in Nevada City, enjoyed a history-centered renovation a few years back, a transformation that bestowed a number of stylish, vintage-flavored flourishes upon the storied space. Of course, the handsome inn is located in a town that knows a little something about picturesque change. Nevada City is one of California's fall foliage hubs, a place that not only enjoys the golden tones seen throughout much of the Golden State but also some of the red and orange hues we often associate with New England. It makes lovely sense, then, that this recently transformed hotel is celebrating this annual metamorphosis with a stay-over package inspired by the local fall foliage, a deal for leaf-peepers making a mid-week visit.

NEVADA CITY'S SHOWIEST WEEKS... are dawning, and so is The National Exchange Hotel's Leaf Peepers Package. Book two midweek nights at the grand dame of Broad Street, stay between Oct. 15 and Nov. 21, and enjoy that 15%-off goodness. Adding to that crackly feeling in the air? The package includes two cocktails at Lola Dining or the National Bar — for sure, their autumnal in theme — as well as a map, one that will point you in the dazzling direction of some of the town's best-known birches, sweetgums, and maples. You'll also find points of interest along the way, which are plentiful in this Gold Country village. For prices, details on the available dates, and what to expect during this colorful California experience, click.

Fall FoliagefallNevada City
