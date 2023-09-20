Poodle people, a canine-cute Carmel parade will proudly prance soon

What to Know Poodle Day in Carmel-by-the-Sea

Saturday, Oct. 7; some events begin on Oct. 6

The Poodle Parade is a centerpiece while romping on the beach, wine tastings, and a pizza party on Oct. 6 are also on the schedule

SMART, REGAL, AND SO VERY FLUFFY: How many whimsical ways can you describe your Poodle? Do you start with heartfelt paeans to your pooch's bright eyes, soft ears, the way they seem to trot with particular prance-a-tude, the sort of proud strut that tells everyone they encounter that they are very much large and totally in charge? If so, you might begin to line up all of the lovey-dovey things you love to say about your sweetheart as you trot for a special event, one that is all about Poodledom and the handsome village that famously loves its canine denizens and visitors. It's Carmel-by-the-Sea, one of the Golden State's best-known hound-loving hamlets, and it is readying for a grand and gorgeously realized Poodle Day.

THE FIRST SATURDAY IN OCTOBER... is when oodles of Poodles will hold regal court around the village, a cottage-lined place that movie star Doris Day called home for many years. One of the star's most celebrated snapshots finds her surrounded by colorful Poodles, so it is no surprise that Carmel has become a longtime draw for dog fans, and definitely Poodlests, throughout the calendar. But on Oct. 7, things'll get mighty curly-cute, with a Poodle Parade, playtime on the beach, and evening gatherings, like a cocktail party at the Cypress Inn, the pup-welcoming landmark that Ms. Day co-owned for many years. The events are priced in a la carte fashion, so be sure to book the bashes you'd like to join before you arrive.

OH YES: And registering your Poodle for the parade, a pomp-filled celebration that will feature announcers, is key. Find out more now by trotting over to the official Poodle Day site.