Savor ‘Seaside Greetings' next to the Pacific at The Portofino Hotel & Marina

What to Know Seaside Greetings, a holiday hotel package at the Portofino Hotel & Marina

The package includes "a charming gift basket" full of locally made goodies and a $50 food and beverage credit

Stay Dec. 9 and enjoy the Annual King Harbor Holiday Boat Parade, which takes place near the hotel; Happy Hour carolers will also visit on Dec. 1, 8, and 15

SEASHELLS ADD SPARKLE... to our holiday decorations, and nautical gewgaws give our Christmas adornment a bit of splendid splash. We do, in short, love to look to the ocean for our end-of-the-year inspiration, placing reminders of its vast beauty around our trees, mantels, and homes. But sometimes opportunities come ashore, the sorts of ocean-adjacent outings that boast a bit of holiday flair. The Portofino Hotel & Marina in Redondo Beach has embraced the sparkliest season in years past, which is no surprise as one of Southern California's best-known lighted boat processions, the King Harbor Holiday Boat Parade, happens nearby. To honor this on-the-water whimsy, which will float, festively, on Dec. 9, there's a holiday-inspired stay-over package to ponder. Booking it on Dec. 9 means you'll be at The Portofino in time for the parade, but there are other uplifting events during the month, like Happy Hour carolers on Dec. 1, 8, and 5.

cr: Portofino Hotel & Marina

A GIFT BASKET, one that brims with "locally curated items," is also part of the Seaside Greetings package. Gourmet popcorn is one goodie, and shortbread cookies, too, and fancy cheese and fancy crackers. You'll also receive a $50 food and beverage credit should you want to dine near the waterfront at BALEENkitchen. Of course, you don't need to reserve your Seaside Greetings getaway and fill it with the sights of Christmas; this could be your peaceful respite from the go-go-go-ness of the season. For prices, details on the Dec. 9 boat parade, and more on that tempting gift basket, give The Portofino Hotel & Marina a jingle soon.