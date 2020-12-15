Sipping and Savoring a Temecula-Style Season

STROLLING FROM SHOP TO SHOP? It's a pleasurable pastime, especially when you're in a historic district that brims with quaint nooks and stores filled with all sorts of fanciful gifts of the eating-est, sipping-est sorts. Old Town Temecula is one of California's nicest nexuses for strolling and shopping, thanks to several great businesses that focus on various festive aspects of the kitchen, table, and home. If you've been dreaming of a future jaunt to the vineyard-adjacent area, and planning on stocking up on all sorts of flavored olive oils, lavender sprays, and zesty teas, be cheered. You can find a number of quintessential Temecula shops...

ONLINE, which means browsing all of their goodies from home is a happy possibility. A few to check out? There's Old Town Spice and Tea Merchants, a shop that not only has a leafy selection of intriguing brews made for a hot cup, but all sorts of rubs for wintertime roasts (including Coffee BBQ, oh yum). Temecula Olive Oil has a host of flavorful, dip-ready, pour-strong condiments, including a Fresh Blood Orange Olive Oil. Need something beautifully balsamic to go with that? The vinegar selection is vivacious. And Temecula Lavender Co. is a fragrant find, if you're looking for body butters and lotions made with the ancient herb.

DISCOVER MORE TEMECULA MAGIC, and daydream of visits still to come, by visiting Temecula Valley's online HQ now.