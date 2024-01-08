Soar by a vibrant migratory meet-up in Morro Bay

What to Know Morro Bay Birding Festival

Jan. 11 through 15, 2024; walk-up registration is at 7 a.m. on Jan. 11 at the Morro Bay Community Center

200+ events, including walks, talks, and workshops

WINTER ADVENTURES, at least in many brochures, involve snow and ice and the sorts of sights that fill out our frosty daydreams. But heading into nature around Central California involves more of a show than snow: You just might catch sight of a sizable whale spout, just beyond a bluff, or a flock of beak-big birds, the kind of migratory visitors that dip down into various sloughs and wetlands that cluster close to the coast. One of the largest festivals to honor these cold-weather flyers is coming in for a landing at a dramatic, big-of-rock spot: It's Morro Bay, where a bustling bird celebration is going to take flight over several January days.

JAN.11 through 15, 2024: Hundreds of birders will gather at the picturesque town for workshops, talks, walks, and bird-focused exhibits. Pro birders will be out in profusion at the Morro Bay Bird Festival, to guide binocular-wielding feather fans to the best spots, while several social activities will spread their wings. And around Morro Bay? Some eateries and shops will offer festival participants discounts. While registering online isn't possible just ahead of the festival, you can do so in-person on Jan. 11 at the Morro Bay Community Center (just be sure to get there like an early bird, at 7 in the morning).

THE FULL AND FEATHERY LINE-UP... of avian events, which includes bird journaling, bird sketching, and all sorts of styles of bird watching, is here.