Solvang's Halloween fun includes creative scarecrows and a popular haunted house

GLITTERING TREES, the sorts of firs filled with adorable ornaments, and decadent pastries, and all sorts of carols, cozy moments, and cute outings pack the Solvang calendar in December. That is when Julefest is afoot, the multi-day merriment that adds distinctive Danish flair to the holiday season (which befits the charming Danish hamlet). But Solvang has other seasons of note, including its fall kick-off, Danish Days, and everything that happens in October. The tenth month is a bustling time around the Santa Barbara County village, with scarecrows popping up in front of businesses and homes and other haunting happenings, like a new ghost tour, adding to Solvang's singular spirit. And at the end of October? There's a...

HAUNTED HOUSE, one that has been drawing kids and adults for nearly three decades. Unlike some Halloween-inspired attractions, the spirited Solvang tradition only materializes for a couple of nights, meaning you'll want to be there on Oct. 27 or 28. The 2023 name? It's "Tainted Souls," and it includes this intriguing vow: "Even Clowns Have Feelings." An adult ticket is $15, kids ages 12 and under can enter for $10, and you can buy your admission at the door. If you simply want to swing through town to see the creative scarecrows — there's a contest afoot — you can do so through Oct. 31 (look for the fun figures to dot the Santa Ynez Valley, well beyond Solvang, in fact). And a ghost tour is roaming the village's picturesque streets in search of residents who never left. All the info? Boo: It's right here.