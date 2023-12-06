Something new at the world-famous Flower Fields: ‘Anytime Tickets'

What to Know The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch feature 50+ acres of bright Giant Tecolote Ranunculus blossoms

The attraction is traditionally open from March 1 through Mother's Day every year

A new one-time ticket is on sale through Dec. 24, 2023; visit on any day of the season, including sold-out days; a pre-paid wagon ride is included

BEAUTIFUL FLOWERS? Petal-rocking plants in no way disappear come December, even as cooler winds sweep through. One glance at your local florist shop, or the floral section of a favorite store, tells the flowery tale: Poinsettias are packing a pretty punch while frilly paperwhites are adding delicate notes to mantels and tables. And the amaryllis? That stunner is a seasonal staple, seen lapping up sunlight in front of winter-warm windows. But if you want to talk about vast fields where flowers are grown, those multi-acre spreads that pop with an almost unreal color, you'll be talking springtime, or so we'll wager. And the softest season's most celebrated superstar, at least around Carlsbad? Oh hello: Of course we're about to ballyhoo about the Giant Tecolote Ranunculus, the famous blossom seen across The Flower Fields come March, April, and part of May.

IF YOU'RE A FAN... of this oft-photographed spot, and you've got March 1, the attraction's long-observed opening day, circled on the calendar, take note: There's a new special to ponder. And special, this special definitely is: The new Anytime Ticket will allow you to visit on any day you like during the 2024 season, no reservation necessary. That includes sold-out dates, assures The Flower Fields team, and those days happen, often around the time of peak bloom (so think mid-April-ish, though that moment can change year-to-year). It's a one-time ticket, so this isn't a daily pass, just keep in mind. And another perk of the Anytime Ticket? A "pre-paid wagon ride" is included, if you've wanted to try one out. Oh, and perky pluses continue: Parking is free. An adult Anytime Ticket is $35, but other tiers are available. Check it all out here and ponder who on your list might bloom upon opening such a gift.