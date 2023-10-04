That timeless symbol of fall, the pinecone, has its own merry mountain party

What to Know Pine Cone Festival at Rim Nordic/Snow Valley, near Running Springs

Saturday, Oct. 7

Free; craft contests, the World's Largest Pine Cone Contest, Smokey Bear, music, and more

TABLE CENTERPIECES... are displayed on posh magazine covers and in fancy store windows throughout the year, but the sometimes frou-frou and often flowery favorites seem to come into their elegant own when October arrives. That is because pumpkins of all sizes are capturing our autumn-centered imaginations, as is the pumpkin's best pal, the pinecone. Nope, seedy gourds and tree-sprouted cones don't originate in the same place, but goodness, they frequently end up sharing an eye-catching tablescape, wreath, or front porch together. And while pumpkins are getting their pomp-filled due, as they usually do when fall begins, the pinecone also will be treated to its own spotlight, one that comes with contests, homespun charm, and a squirrelly mascot named Cheekers.

THE ANNUAL PINE CONE FESTIVAL... will be back to win over our woodsy longings on Saturday, Oct. 7. This is all happening in the mountains — a sun-dabbled spot not far from Running Springs — which shouldn't surprise any devoted cone-ist; after all, pine cones and peaks are as solid a duo as pumpkins and patches. The festival features free admission, and an assortment of activities, including the Pine Cone Olympics, a craft contest (yep, pine cones are the theme), and the World's Largest Pine Cone Contest. Smokey Bear will also be making a cameo, too, at the outdoor event. Organizers are also recommending a nature walk, all to admire pine cones where they grow. Is this one of the most autumnal events on the California calendar? We won't steal the pumpkin's thunder, but celebrating another fall symbol seems pine by us.