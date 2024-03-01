The Winchester Mystery House flicks on the flashlights, eek, in honor of Half-o-Ween

What to Know The famous attraction, known for its spooky history and unusual architecture, is located in San Jose

It is known for holding evening Flashlight Tours every Friday the 13th and during the Halloween season

The mansion will celebrate Half-o-Ween at the end of April and the beginning of May with four nights of flashlight-inspired experiences

FRIDAY THE 13TH? You likely know when the next one will occur if you're a longtime fan of the Winchester Mystery House. The eerie attraction, a stately San Jose landmark known for its many strange rooms, staircases leading to nowhere, and doors that open onto solid walls, has made a tradition of honoring each Friday the 13th in some festive and frightful way. The property's picturesque bell might be rung 13 times at 13:00 or flashlights frequently flicker as guests roam the twisty-turny hallways of the haunting abode. The next Friday the 13th is happening in September 2024 — the perfect prelude to the Halloween season — while the second 2024 sighting will take place in December, giving the yuletide a slightly phantom-ish feel. This means the next Flashlight Tour at the grand and ghosty home is a bit far off... or is it? It is not: The house will hold four nights of flashlight-centered exploring in late April and early May.

HALF-O-WEEN... is the whimsical "why" behind this pop-up offering, and if you're a devoted Halloweener but not yet a Half-o-Weener, you'll likely love the spirit of what materializes around April 30 and May 1 each year. That's the point in time that sits six months out from Oct. 31 — "halfway to Halloween," if you please — and unusual attractions have taken note, gleefully putting their own spins on the quirky occurrence. The Winchester Mystery House is going the flashlights-after-dark route, and tickets are now available. Wending your way through the "dizzying floorplan" while "in the dark and alone with just a flashlight"? That's part of the thrill of this event. Admission is $49.99, a child's ticket (ages 5 to 12) is $29.99, and you'll want to select your time of night when you purchase. Selling out? The haunting reality is that tickets just might, given the relative rarity of Flashlight Tours at the legend-filled manse. Point your beam at this site, to secure your Half-o-Ween experience at the Winchester Mystery House now.