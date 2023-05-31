Themed Skate Nights Up the Moxie at This Mountain-High Attraction

What to Know SkyPark at Santa's Village's Skate Nights 2023

Saturdays through Oct. 28

$20; reserve your spot in advance

WHEEL-Y FUN: A mountain getaway has its playful perks throughout the calendar. Come the winter, you might don your snowshoes or skis and in the spring? It's all about seeking out the wildflowers and waterfalls. Autumn is adorned with colorful leaves while summer has a celebratory vibe, thanks to the warmer evenings and opportunities to savor the outdoors after the sun goes down. SkyPark at Santa's Village, that bike-fun, hike-cool, Jolly-Old-Elf-ian destination, keeps the cheer high throughout the calendar, but when the warmer season arrives, the tunes are cranked up and revelers hit the rink. For the Lake Arrowhead-close attraction has become known for its theme nights when June comes into view, those ebullient evenings that spotlight various decades, styles of music, and modes of dress.

SKATE NIGHTS 2023... have begun, and they'll be rolling right through to Halloween, or nearly. On the roster? So many good times, including "Disco Fever" on June 24, "Superheroes and Villains" on July 29 (think classic television theme songs), and "Pajama Night" on Aug. 19 (the 2000s will provide the get-moving soundtrack). The full list of themes and genres is live, and if you're a music-loving roller skater, you may want to be there over several summer and fall Saturdays. There's lots happening around SkyPark during the sun-is-bright season, so ho-ho-go by this site now for more ideas for outings in and around the world-famous Santa's Village.