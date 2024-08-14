This lemony lark invites citrus lovers to ‘Squeeze the Day'

What to Know 27th Annual Lemon Festival

Chula Vista

Aug. 17 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

THIS BOUNTIFUL LAND — we're starting off with a big and heart-brimming shout-out to California and its fabulous fecundity — has so many succulent and stunning fruits and vegetables. This is appetizingly apparent in so many ways, from our produce sections, the aisles packed with healthy goodies, to the many orchards, groves, and farmstands that delightfully dot the state. You can also arrive at this flavorful conclusion by considering the many major fruit festivals that call California home. Some fruits, though, seem to shine a bit brighter; they're the goodies that get multiple parties, all within a single state (no small feat). The lemon is one such superstar; the juice-delivering delectable is honored in Upland each year, and Goleta, too, and in Chula Vista, a city that's synonymous with citrus? The 27th Annual Lemon Festival is preparing to "Squeeze the Day" in mid-August.

SATURDAY, AUG. 17... is the 2024 date for the sunny celebration, a "lemon paradise" that will feature "a range of bites, sips, entertainment, family fun, and more, all in honor of our city's citrus heritage!" Presented by the Downtown Chula Vista Association, the festivity pays tribute to a place that once was dubbed the "Lemon Capital of the World," an especially tart and tasty badge of honor. As for some of lemon-y vendors set to show with their most fruit-strong sips and snacks? Barrett's Lemonade, SoCal Frozen Raspaditos, and Venice Beach Lemonade will all set up sweet/sour shop along Third Avenue in Downtown Chula Vista. Non-lemon vittles are available, too, with corn dogs, tacos, and fries offering a savory counterpart.

LONG AND LEMON-LUSCIOUS: For more on the long-running lemon lark, cit, er, sit right down and soak up the citrus-centric info on this site.