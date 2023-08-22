Tons of twinkle will light up ‘Lavender Nights' at this rustic farm

What to Know Lavender Nights at 123 Farm

Around 300,000 lights will sparkle at the Cherry Valley destination; lavender will not be in bloom, do note, but you will find lavender-inspired foods and drinks

Thursday through Monday, Aug. 24 through Oct. 29; advance tickets are recommended and pets are not allowed

AFTER THE LAVENDER: June may be known for its gloriously gray and foggy hues around certain parts of California, but it is the month to bask in all sorts of powerful purples, from the blossoms that cluster along the branches of the jacaranda trees to the lavender that begins to sprout in sunny California locales. One of those spots, 123 Farm at Highland Springs Ranch and Inn, transforms into a picturesque purple place when June makes way for July, beckoning lavender lovers from around the state and beyond. But after the lavender fades, beauty still festoons the Cherry Valley destination, thanks to an evening event that draws its name, flavor, and ethereal aura, from the iconic blossom.

"LAVENDER NIGHTS"... is the happening's lovely handle, but don't go seeking purple flowers out in the fields. Rather, these "Nights" are all about the lights, 300,000 of them, little bulbs lining the property's stately trees. But wait: Lavender does play a memorable role, in the food and drink found at the multi-week festival. A Fig & Lavender Pizza is one temptation, as is the Lavender Funnel Cake and Lavender Lemonade. Live music also plays a role in adding to the stroll-around atmosphere, as do the nostalgic lawn games. Tickets are a little less in advance, and if you want to wait for a cooler spell (fingers crossed)? This outdoor affair will keep twinkling through the final weekend of October, with s'more pits available for rent later in its run.