Tuolumne County's Craft Burger Trail is in full sizzle

What to Know A new burger-licious map spotlights ten stops around the Yosemite-close region

The National Hotel & Restaurant in Jamestown and The Standard Pour are two of the featured spots

A mobile-exclusive passport is available for burger buffs exploring the trail

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, that scenic and storied area, has plenty of Gold Country history, which means all sorts of atmospheric buildings that date back to the 1800s. It's a character-filled place, in short, and when road-trippers come to explore they often seek out the most savory lunch and dinner restaurants, the sort of eateries that are ideal for famished sightseers. It just so happens that gourmet burgers may be found in profusion around this lovely landscape, the sort of piled-high patties and well-baked buns that draw diners eager for a filling and flavorful experience. From Sonora to Jamestown, eateries are serving up their best burgers, and to honor these places — and the people who visit the intriguing area — there is the new Tuolumne County Craft Burger Trail, which features ten spots and a mobile-exclusive passport, too, to help burger buffs find their way.

TRUE, National Burger Month happens in May, but perhaps following a burger-themed byway near the end of the year, when candy, cookies, and sugary confections are capturing fancies, feels especially satisfying; call it counter-programming, cuisine-style. But what happens once you have your passport in hand or on your phone, rather? You'll be able to "redeem discounts and earn points to be entered into a grand prize drawing." The details may be found on the trail's site, as well as the participating places. Priest Station Cafe in Big Oak Flat, a former supply store for miners, is on the yummy roster, as is Andy's Mountain Grill in Mi-Wuk Village. So, how do you take your craft burger? Piled high with onion rings, melted cheddar, some zingy aioli, or all of the above? Find gobble-worthy goodies around Gold Country by following this tempting trail now.