Seaworthy experiences are on deck at this Western Flyer auction

What to Know Western Flyer Auction and 85th Anniversary Voyage to the Gulf of California

The famous boat appeared in author John Steinbeck's book "The Log from the Sea of Cortez"; the author and biologist Ed Ricketts "traveled to the Gulf of California" on the Western Flyer in 1940

After an uncertain future, including a few sinkings, the boat was restored and returned to Monterey Bay in 2023; it is based in Moss Landing

The Western Flyer Foundation auction, which is happening through Sept. 30, includes several Western Flyer experiences including breakfast in the galley

A LEGEND OF THE WAVES: When the Western Flyer, a fishing boat that appeared in John Steinbeck's 1951 book "The Log from the Sea of Cortez," sailed into Monterey Bay following an incredible restoration, it must have felt to many fans as if the famous vessel had sailed straight off the page and into real-world view. But the real-world sardine fishing boat has long captivated readers, sailing enthusiasts, and devoted Steinbeckians, even as the time took a toll (the Western Flyer sank more than once). If you got to behold its thrilling return to the bay, an area that the author wrote about with panache, grit, and affection, or you've seen the Western Flyer anchored in Moss Landing in recent months, you may have wondered if you might ever step aboard.

THAT MIGHT HAPPEN, at least for a few high bidders in the Western Flyer Foundation auction, which will stay afloat through Sept. 30, 2024. A few tempting experiences are mast, er, must-dos for boat buffs, including "a breakfast in the galley with the Captain"; an "exclusive cruise" created for 20 people is another adventure on the block. "The Western Flyer has a magical quality that captivates people's imaginations," said Sherry Flumerfelt, Executive Director. "We've curated auction items that are fun, creative, and even a little bit quirky, offering participants a chance to immerse themselves in that Western Flyer magic while helping us maintain the boat and provide free programs for local students." Items created from wood from the boat will be a part of the auction, too, if you're seeking a keepsake rather than an experience.

SETTING SAIL IN THE SPRING: Are you eager to be a part of the "Western Flyer's Historic Return to the Gulf of California," which will weigh anchor in late April 2025? You learn more about the journey now. The salty adventure marks "the 85th anniversary of its first groundbreaking expedition," a thrill for book buffs, history fans, and lovers of the sea.