Your Next Zoom Background: California Wine Country

Do some of your recent daydreams involve sitting on a terrace while trying a new pinot gris? Or perhaps watching the sun sink into the soft Central Coast hills, hills that are made even softer by the presence of vine after vine after vine?

You're clearly an aficionado of vino, and the lovely lands where grapes grow around the Golden State.

And to help you keep daydreaming about future visits, the Wine Institute, "the public policy advocacy group of 1,000 California wineries and affiliated businesses," has created a series of spectacular Zoom-ready backgrounds.

Will you feature Sonoma, Santa Barbara, Temecula Valley, or the SLO Coast first? Call it a convivial conversation starter among you and your colleagues or family members. They're all free, too, like daydreams are right now. Find several to choose from at the Wine Institute site now.