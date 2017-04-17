2 Mothers Accused of DUI With Children in Car: PD

In two separate incidents Sunday, two mothers were accused of driving under the influence with a child in the car.

The first was reported at 2:32 p.m. on University Avenue near 58th Street in the El Cerrito neighborhood of San Diego.

San Diego police say a 25-year-old woman was driving eastbound on University when her Ford Mustang crossed into oncoming traffic, jumped a curb and collided with a tree. Officers found the driver’s 5-year-old girl sitting in the front seat of the car with minor injuries.

The child was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision, police said.

The driver sustained serious injuries. Mother and child were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.

Officials said it’s believed the mother was driving under the influence.

Then, hours later in Chula Vista, police arrested a woman for driving under the influence following a traffic collision at 4th Avenue and G Street.

The mother and her toddler were traveling on G Street when the woman ran a red light, striking a car traveling southbound on 4th Avenue, Chula Vista police said

A couple in the other car suffered minor injuries, police said.

The child was turned over to relatives while her mother was arrested for DUI.