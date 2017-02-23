Two beaches in San Diego County were named among the top 25 beaches in America, according to a recent ranking by Trip Advisor’s Traveler’s Choice.

La Jolla Shores Park ranked at No. 21 and Carlsbad State Beach came in at No. 24.

Of La Jolla Shores, the ranking highlighted a review that said: “My favorite beach in San Diego – giant waves for boogey boarding.”

Of Carlsbad Beach, the review simply said: “Go to Carlsbad!”

Unsurprisingly, the list of the most pristine and picturesque beaches was dominated by destinations in Florida and Hawaii.

The No. 1 beach in the U.S. was Siesta Beach in Siesta Key, Florida, and No. 2 was Ka'anapali Beach on the Hawaiian island of Maui.

The only other California beach to make the cut was Santa Monica Beach, which ranked 20th.

Noticeably absent was the iconic Coronado Beach, which has made the list in years’ past.