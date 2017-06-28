East Bay's Famous Fairytale Home Hits the Market

The Bay Area is teeming with million-dollar homes, but this elegant, castle-inspired mansion in Martinez is one for the (story)books. It isn't for sale just yet — the owners are still working on landscaping and renovations — but the realtor tells NBC Bay Area that it will soon be listed for a price between $1.5 and $2 million. Boasting six bedrooms and five-and-a-half baths, the home is located in the Alhambra Valley hillside (5460 Alhambra Valley Road.) In addition to a guest house, it also includes a sauna, a swimming pool and a playroom fit for royal progeny. Take a look at some of the pictures below to see some of the more enchanting features.