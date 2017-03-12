Girl Scouts Robbed Outside Clairemont Vons: PD

Demma and her daughter Leyla Hayward were selling Girl Scout cookies outside of the Vons in Clairemont.

A mother and daughter selling Girl Scout cookies outside a Clairemont Square Vons were robbed Sunday when a man grabbed their cash box and ran, San Diego police (SDPD) said.

The incident happened at approximately 3:11 p.m. Sunday on the 4800 block of Clairemont Drive, police said.

Demma Hayward and her daughter Leyla had around $400 in their cash box when a man came up, grabbed the box, and ran off.

“I think it’s horrible just to steal from anybody, but to steal from a child who has been working so hard day after day to meet their goal, it’s just horrible,” Demma Hayward tells NBC 7.

People at a nearby Jamba Juice saw what was happening and ran after the suspect. One person tackled the man, but he escaped. The man dropped his cell phone in the process.

"It’s more just disappointing that someone would ever do that," Leyla says. "You know that is possible and stuff, but you just don’t think it’s going to happen. I try and I really work hard so I just wish people didn’t do that."

San Diego police are responding and investigating.

The Girl Scout Council says it will extend the deadline for Leyla. You can donate to her and Troop 4565 by calling 619-610-0731.