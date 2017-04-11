Driver in I-5 Pursuit Runs Into Bay at Park in Coronado

Raw news chopper video of the end of a police pursuit which took officers on southbound I-5, across the Coronado Bridge and into Centennial Park. There, the driver involved in the pursuit tried to flee police by running into the waters of the San Diego Bay.

A driver who led police on a pursuit on Interstate 5, across the Coronado Bay Bridge and, ultimately, into a park, tried to flee officers by running into the waters of the San Diego Bay.

The San Diego Police Department (SDPD) confirmed the chase ended with the suspect running into the water at Centennial Park on 1st Street in Coronado. By 3 p.m., he was under arrest.

SDPD Officer Billy Hernandez said the bizarre pursuit stemmed from a traffic stop. At around 2:30 p.m., officers tried to pull the suspect over on southbound Interstate 5 at Front Street. Instead of complying, the driver fled.

The pursuit ensued; about 10 minutes later, authorities shut down traffic on the Coronado Bay Bridge in both directions as the suspect sped across the busy bridge.

The driver made his way to the community park, which overlooks the bay. News chopper footage showed dozens of police officers surrounding the park amid the incident.

Meanwhile, traffic on southbound I-5 was backed up for miles following the pursuit, with speeds at a crawl all the way to Front Street, Kettner Boulevard and Pacific Highway.

At this time, it is unknown why the driver was pulled over in the first place.

No other information was available. Get traffic updates here.