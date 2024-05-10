Long-time Los Angeles TV entertainment reporter Sam Rubin dies at 64, KTLA reports

Veteran Los Angeles TV entertainment reporter Sam Rubin has died at age 64, KTLA reported Friday.

The award-winning Rubin was the entertainment anchor for the KTLA Morning News, a show he joined in 1991. Colleague and KTLA anchor Frank Buckley announced Rubin's death on air early Friday afternoon.

"The station is filled with great sadness," Buckley said. "Quite simply, Sam was KTLA. From his time on the KTLA5 Morning News to the many awards shows and other shows that he hosted, his laugh, his charm, most caring personality. To all of us he shred his mornings with on television and to those he worked with behind the scenes at KTLA, we will not forget him."

Rubin, who lived in Brentwood, is survived by his wife Leslie and four children.

Details about a cause of death were not immediately available.

A decorated journalist, Rubin received the Golden Mike Award for best entertainment reporter and a lifetime achievement award from the Southern California Broadcasters Association. He also was named best entertainment reporter by the Los Angeles Press Club.

The Occidental College graduate was a founding member of the Broadcast Film Critics Association.

Rubin was a staple of the station's red carpet awards show coverage and also produced more than 100 episodes of the talk show "Hollywood Uncensored."

He supported several Southern California non-profit organizations, including the annual MS 150 Bay to Bike Tour. The event raises funds to find a cure for multiple sclerosis.

"KTLA 5 is profoundly saddened to report the death of Sam Rubin," KTLA said in a post on X with a photo of Rubin. "Sam was a giant in the local news industry and the entertainment world, and a fixture of Los Angeles morning television for decades. His laugh, charm and caring personality touched all who knew him. Sam was a loving husband and father: the roles he cherished the most. Our thoughts are with Sam’s family during this difficult time."