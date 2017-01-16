A local family said they believe their sister is the woman who was found on the side of a road in the North County last week.

The woman's body was found on Thursday in unincorporated Escondido but the victim's name has not been released.

But the family of 23-year-old Antonia Herrera told NBC 7 on Monday, they are certain that their loving sister and cousin is the victim.

“She was a beautiful person. She was so lively and energetic, so happy. She loved to dance, she loved to entertain and she loved to make friends. She has millions of friends everywhere from every zip code,” said Antonia's sister, Tinamarie Herrera.

Antonia was one of seven siblings, the family said. She was originally from Chula Vista but spent time in transitional group foster homes all over San Diego, most recently living in one in the San Marcos area.

According to her family, Antonia had recently told them she was scared for her life and also made comments that she thought a person was going to kill her over an item she accidentally took.

On Thursday, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department (SDSO) was called out for a report of a woman's body found on an embankment off Champagne Boulevard.

Detectives said, based on the investigation so far, it doesn't seem like the woman was killed in the area where her body was found. They also don't know how long the body was there.

As for Antonia's family, they just hope the person responsible for possibly doing harm to their sister is found.

“She was a person. She was not a piece of trash. She was somebody's daughter, somebody's sister, somebody's cousin and did not deserve to be thrown out like that. We have no answers,” said her cousin, Nicole Leon.

Investigators told NBC 7 that more information on this case should be released Tuesday, including the woman's name.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest.