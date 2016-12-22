A Morgan Hill man who allegedly attacked his neighbor with a baseball bat, causing serious injuries, appeared in court Thursday, possibly facing an attempted murder charge.

Mark Weber, 47, surrendered Wednesday night to Morgan Hill police after being on the run since the Dec. 9 attack. He was transported to Santa Clara County jail, police said.

In Santa Clara County court, Weber appeared in a red jumpsuit. Prosecutors said on Dec. 9, Weber argued with his neighbor, went home and returned an hour later with a baseball bat.

"He struck him outside the home and then followed him into the home and continued to beat him," deputy district attorney Patricia Henley said.

Henley said the initial argument was over the victim's dog routinely defacating on neighbors' lawns. She said the attack was premeditated, which could result in Weber serving life in prison.

"(The victim was) severely injured," Henley said. "He suffered some broken ribs, deep lacerations that actually exposed the bone in several locations."

On the day of the attack, officers responded to a report of a fight between two males in the 200 block of Oak Grove Court in Morgan Hill. When officers arrived, they found a victim suffering from major injuries inside his home.

The suspect, later identified as Weber, had fled the scene.

The victim, who hasn't been identified, was transported to a local hospital for possible life-threatening injuries. The victim's wife later said her husband suffered brain injuries.

Depending on the extent of the victims' injuries, Weber could face an attempted murder charge.

Weber's attorney declined to comment but did say he managed to convince Weber to turn himself in.