A mansion at 2712 Broadway on San Francisco's Billionaire's Row is on the market for $40 million.

San Francisco’s real estate market just a hit a new high.

A newly-constructed 11,400-square-foot limestone house can be yours for a whopping $40 million.

The home’s astronomical price tag begins to make sense – kind of – when you realize that it is located in the city’s affluent Pacific Heights neighborhood. Taking it a step further, the residence at 2712 Broadway was built on the highly sought-after three-block stretch of land called the Gold Coast or, perhaps more aptly, Billionaire’s Row, according to the SF Gate.

Your neighbors could include Oracle founder Larry Ellison and philanthropist couple, Ann and Gordon Getty.

The sprawling mansion features seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms and four half-baths, courtesy of developer Bill Campbell. It also offers a gourmet kitchen, a spa, a gym and massage room, a theater and two wine rooms, the SF Gate reported.

And if your feet grow tired covering that much space, an elevator can whisk you away to the terrace. $40M Pacific Heights Mansion is SF's Most Expensive Home

Campbell of Marble Management told the Wall Street Journal that he has applied for LEED platinum certification, having outfitted the house with a solar water heating system and underground tanks to store and reuse runoff.

And that’s not all.

Floor-to-ceiling windows – made of course of non-reflective glass – cater to jaw-dropping views of the San Francisco Bay, the Golden Gate Bridge, the Presidio, Sausalito and the island of Belvedere, the SF Gate said.

Campbell spent $7.8 million on 2712 Broadway in 2009. He demolished the clapboard that dated back to the 19th century, and then, over the next four years, built an “on-spec” home, the Wall Street Journal reported. That means he didn’t construct the house for any specific buyer.

Public records show that a nearby Gold Coast mansion sold for $35 million in 2013, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Val Steele of Pacific Union International and Tom Biss of Sotheby's International Realty represent the property at 2712 Broadway.