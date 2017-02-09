Park Town Plaza in Milpitas is the area where a 13-year-old girl was found after she was reportedly kidnapped Tuesday night.

Milpitas police were investigating the reported kidnapping of a City Council member's daughter on Wednesday, though she was ultimately found safe.

Councilman Garry Barbadillo abruptly left Tuesday night's council meeting after learning his 13-year-old daughter had been taken. Police said they received a call about the girl's disappearance from her Edsel Drive home about 8:25 p.m. Tuesday, and she was found about 40 minutes later in the South Park Victoria area.

Investigators say the teen told them two men took her from her home, forced her to walk a mile and a half, eventually made her get in a car and drove her to San Jose, where she managed to escape.

"We take these cases seriously in Milpitas," Capt. Daryl Sequeira said. "It's an intese situation, all our detectives are working on this case."

One of the males was described as wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and unknown colored cargo pants, and the other male was described as wearing a dark gray sweatshirt and unknown colored cargo pants. The car possibly had a “Mystery Spot” bumper sticker, police said.

Anyone with information about this case or who might have seen the car or the men is encouraged to call the Milpitas Police Department at 408-586-2400. Information can also be provided electronically through the Milpitas Crime Tip page.