The storm was not letting up in the North Bay on Tuesday night, as residents along the Russian River saw the water continue to rise, enduring road closures, power outages and evacuations. Cheryl Hurd reports. (Published Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017)

Rising Waters, Power Outages and Rescues Along the Russian River

An elderly man was rescued from the rising Russian River late Tuesday night and an NBC Bay Area crew helped him reach safety.

Reporter Cheryl Hurd and photographer Mykie Vang were collecting information and elements about storm damage in Monte Rio in Sonoma County when they heard a cry for help coming from a second-story window in a house. Monte Rio has about 1,000 residents is is just west of Guerneville.

“Are you trapped inside,” Vang called out. “Want me to call 911 for you?

The man, named Patrick, was wet, cold and scared, and told the crew that he accidentally drove his car into a flooded street and got stranded. He had broken into a house he wasn't familiar to seek refuge.

Shortly afterward, Monte Rio Fire Chief Steve Baxman suited up for a water rescue and escorted Patrick through the chest –high water.

“He almost drowned,” Baxman said. “He’s in shock because he drove into the water.”