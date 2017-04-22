A pug named "Teddy Bear," who got lost and was then allegedly held for ransom has been reunited with his family in Chula Vista.

A Chula Vista family who says their dog was held for ransom is relieved and overjoyed now that their beloved pet is back home safe.

The Willer family had been extremely worried for the safety of their pug, "Teddy Bear."

On Friday, a woman contacted the family to tell them that Teddy Bear was sold to her outside of a school. The woman’s brother had sent her an NBC 7 article about the kidnapped canine.

When she realized her new dog already belonged to a family, she called reached out to the Willers.

The three year- old pug escaped from the Willer’s South Bay home near East Orange and Max avenues on April 16, along with two other pups, Bebe and Lizzie.

The Willers said Bebe learned how to jump up and open the back screen door that leads to the garage door — which was left accidentally cracked open.

A neighbor quickly found Bebe and Lizzie and returned them home to the Willers, although Teddy Bear was still missing.

While the family spent hours looking for their dog, Mrs. Willer received a picture of Teddy Bear’s dog tag from an untraceable number.

The party holding on to Teddy Bear claimed that they wanted $400 in exchange for the safe return of the pug.

Mrs. Willer then texted the number back saying she was contacting police.

“She’s like 'Can we come get the dog' and they're like 'How much is the reward?' And she's like 'What do you mean? It’s our dog! Let us come get our dog,'" Mr. Willer told NBC 7.

With the return of Teddy Bear, the Willer family is overjoyed.