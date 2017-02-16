NBC 7's Rory Devine spoke with the victim who is now warning others to use caution when selling their property online.

Search for Suspects Who Robbed 'Offer Up' Seller at Gunpoint in Chollas Creek

A 24-year-old woman is warning others to be careful when selling property online after she was robbed at gunpoint.

Ann, who wished only to be identified by her first name, said she learned that lesson the hard way when she used Offer Up to sell her high-end electronics.

Offer Up is a smartphone application that allows people to sell items to people in their neighborhoods.

Ann said she arranged a meeting with a man in San Diego's Chollas Creek neighborhood at approximately noon Thursday, near 52nd and Oak Park.

When the man arrived, he looked through her property in her duffel bag and then he showed her a gun tucked into his pants.

"When I showed him the stuff, he pulled out a gun and threatened me," Ann said. "He was going to shoot me if I don’t get out of here. That was his exact words, ‘get out of here.'"

The suspects took a computer, camera and headphones.

Ann said the whole incident left her shaken.

“I was scared, I was frightened, I didn’t know what to do, so I just backed off and I just told him to take the stuff because it’s just stuff, I cared more about my life," Ann said.

The suspects have not been caught. Police are looking for two men last seen in a silver Dodge Charger fleeing the scene. The driver was described to be about 14 to 16 years old. The passenger in the car was described as approximately 20 years old with a gun.

The victim told police they were doing a deal on the "Offer Up" app when the robbery occurred, according to SDPD Officer Billy Hernandez.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

No other information was available.