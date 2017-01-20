Students, Supporters Share Experience from Inauguration Day

NBC 7's Alex Presha spoke with students form La Jolla Country Day School who offered insight on the proceedings in Washington D.C. (Published Friday, Jan. 20, 2017)

During his inaugural address on Friday, President Trump made a call for the country to come together.

“I'm ready to unite behind him and get ready to see where he's going to take us,” said 27-year-old Clare Michal.

She was one of dozens of San Diegans celebrating at an inauguration watch party. Hers was a sentiment echoed amongst many of Mr. Trump’s supporters.

Still, some San Diegans that actually made the trip out East saw something different.

Students from La Jolla Country Day told me they heard boos by Trump supporters during speeches by Democrats.

“I think with unity, people just perceive it differently and it doesn't actually mean a coming together,” said senior Remy Reya. “It means a kind of faction, right? And these factions go against each other. So in a way, the word unity almost divides us.”

The students told NBC 7, they realized things could be different. That was a lesson they learned after meeting with Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. They say she got emotional when reflecting on the late Justice Antonin Scalia, a man often on the opposite end of her decisions.

“We have one of the most intelligent women in the world telling us it doesn't have to be that way. You can be colleagues and friends,” said senior Landon Nutt. “That's ultimately the most effective way to run a democracy.”