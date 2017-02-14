The annual winter phenomenon known as the firefall is now back at Yosemite National Park.

The firefall, which happens each February for about 10 days at the park's Horsetail Fall, features a waterfall appearing like golden lava.

"It is like watching something out of an Indiana Jones movie," said Sangeeta Dey, a photographer who trekked to Yosemite for the annual firefall. "Very surreal!"

The optical illusion is created when the setting sun hits the waterfall just right, over a few nights, making it seem to glow within.

The firefall at Yosemite is predicted to last until Feb. 23.