10,000 Affected by Power Outages in LA Area

The power outages are a result of the rainstorm moving through the Los Angeles area.

By Whitney Irick

    KNBC-TV
    File photo of Los Angeles Department of Water and Power vehicle.

    Around 10,000 Los Angeles Department of Water and Power customers were affected by power outages due to a massive rainstorm moving through the LA area on Sunday afternoon.

    Earlier in the day tree branches fell onto a distributing station that serves portions of Van Nuys and Panorama City, knocking out power to at least 1,000 customers in the area. Power was restored in this area around 1:45 p.m., according to LADWP.

    During times of severe weather, dried palm fronds, tree branches and other debris can fall and make contact with power lines which frequently causes outages.

    LADWP is working to restore power to affected customers “as quickly and safely as possible,” the utility company said in a news release.

    Southern California Soaked by Strongest Storm in Years

    Caltrans District 7
    Published 44 minutes ago

