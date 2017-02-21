15-Year-Old Girl Missing for Nearly a Month

The family of a missing Southern California teen and the Los Angeles Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating her.

Katherine Lizzette Solorio, 15, was last seen on Jan. 16 around 1 p.m. in the city of San Fernando. She was possibly heading toward LAX, looking for a flight to Las Vegas or Boston, police said.

She has since been seen in Pacoima, authorities added.

The teen is described as a 15-year-old female Hispanic with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs between 170 and 180 pounds.

Anyone with information on Solorio’s whereabouts is asked to contact the LAPD Foothill Area watch commander at 818-756-8861.