A woman who moved from Colorado went missing around Hollywood Hills over the weekend. Her phone was found in a puddle in a Santa Clarita park. Adrian Arambulo reports for the NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. (Published Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017)

As authorities sought for public's help in locating a 28-year-old woman who went missing near Toluca Lake over the weekend, a vehicle that matched the description of hers was found Tuesday night in the High Desert.

Laura Lynne Stacy moved from Colorado to California and was last seen Saturday near her apartment in the 3600 block of Barham Boulevard, two blocks south of Forest Lawn Drive, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

Stacy's car, a 2005 black Acura TL, with a Colorado license plate number of 597WFD, was also missing. A vehicle matching the description of Stacy's car was found in a remote area near the High Desert on Tuesday night, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Her phone was found in a puddle Monday at a Santa Clarita park, nearly 30 miles from Stacy's apartment. The person who found the phone texted Stacy's parents around 5:00 that morning.

"It doesn't feel real, like a horrible nightmare I want to wake up from," said Marcie Stacy, her mother, who flew up with her husband, Steve, from Colorado to try to help in the search.

Stacy had been studying to be a realtor and recently got into the arts and photography. Her parents believe she may have been meeting people about a job.

Stacy was described as a 5-foot, 8-inch tall white woman with blond hair and blue eyes weighing approximately 130 pounds.

"She's sweet, kind, and hopefully she's out there and sees this and calls us," Marcie Stacy said. "We really want to find her and find her safe. A lot of prayers for her."

The LAPD's Missing Person's Unit asked anyone with any information regarding Stacy's whereabouts to call them at 213-996-1800.

