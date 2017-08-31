5 Freeway to Shut Down in Santa Fe Springs for New Bridge Construction - NBC Southern California
5 Freeway to Shut Down in Santa Fe Springs for New Bridge Construction

By Karla Rendon

    Drivers who regularly take the 5 Freeway in Santa Fe Springs should be prepared for a full, evening closure Thursday due to crews planning to construct the new half of the Florence Avenue bridge.

    The California Department of Transportation announced a nighttime full freeway closure between the 5 Freeway and 605 Freeway near Norwalk Boulevard. Related ramps will also be closed until 5 a.m. Friday.

    The construction is part of the $644 million project to add car pool and regular lanes to the 5 Freeway near the area.

