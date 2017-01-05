6-Foot-Wide Sinkhole Closes Street in Redondo Beach

A street was closed as crews worked to repair a sinkhole in Redondo Beach on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017.

Crews continued to repair a 6-foot-wide sinkhole Thursday morning, which prompted the closure of a small street in Redondo Beach, police said.

A storm drain failed and Ford Avenue started to give way around 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to Redondo Beach Public Works. Ford Avenue was closed to traffic between Ormond and Carnegie lanes Thursday.

The pipe was roughly 50 years old and last week's rain contributed to the failure.

Around 6 p.m. Wednesday, crews started replacing the storm drain pipe, but were taking longer to complete the repair due to rain Thursday morning.

"Last night we kept our vacuum truck on it and we had approximately 20,000 gallons of water that we vacuumed up just from the rain," said Michael Klein, Deputy Director of Redondo Beach Public Works.

Crews will fill the road once the pipe is replaced and hope to finish the repairs Thursday afternoon or Thursday night.