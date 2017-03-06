A man jumped over the 60 Freeway as cars passed by under him in a wild stunt video that was viewed hundreds of thousands of times, prompting an investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

The key board warriors were out in full force. Where are you now #katsandrisleap #nolimits A post shared by @kyle_katsandris on Mar 3, 2017 at 10:29am PST

Caltrans officials blocked access to the makeshift dirt ramps used by the motorcyclist to jump over the Riverside 60 freeway shortly after the video went viral in order to prevent would-be copycats.

The stunt was caught on video and posted to the Instagram account of Kyle Katsandris of San Clemente, where it garnered more than 100,000 views. The video showed a motorcyclist jumping over and across four lanes of the 60 freeway in Moreno Valley as traffic drove by.

"We hope to never see this again," Caltrans spokeswoman Terri Kasinga said. "It was illegal and dangerous to motorists. It could have been a tragedy."

Caltrans crews became aware of the video on Friday and by Saturday had sent crews to find the ramps in the San Timoteo Badlands and block them off.

"We went out there and put a lot of trees and logs and debris and obliterated the trail and blocked it off. You can't really even tell that's what it was," Kasinga said.

The California Highway Patrol and the Riverside County Sheriff's Department were investigating.

A few misdemeanor laws broken, including trespassing on state property, and reckless endangerment while operating a motorized vehicle due to the fact that he or she jumped over the freeway, CHP told NBC4.

If found guilty, the rider could face up to a year in jail and thousands of dollars in fines.

City News Service contributed to this report.