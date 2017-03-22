Police on Wednesday were seeking possible additional victims of a man accused of shooting cellphone video up the skirts of women at businesses in San Bernardino County and Orange counties.

Mark Anthony Duchane was identified by Rialto police as the suspect wanted in connection with the invasions of privacy.

The tip came in last June to Rialto police who got a call about a man using his cellphone to look up women's skirts in a local business.

Detectives found videos of 41 additional victims on his phone, police said.

After recording the victim, the suspect would engage the victim in conversation while recording their face.

Police believe there are over 30 victims who have not been identified.

Most of the incidents occurred in Rancho Cucamonga, Ontario, and Rialto shopping centers between May 29 and June 12, officials said.

Anyone who has information regarding this investigation, or believes they may be a victim, please contact Detective Jacquelyn Haynie at (909) 820-2557 or JHaynie@Rialtopd.com. Press inquiries can be directed to Lieutenant Paul Stella at (909) 820-2568 or PStella@Rialtopd.com.

