An Amber Alert was issued Monday evening for a 1-year-old girl who was abducted in Rancho Cucamonga.

Lexi Segura, 1, was last seen Monday in Rancho Cucamonga. The suspect is considered "armed and dangerous," according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

The child is described as a female Hispanic with brown hair and brown eyes. She is about 3 feet tall and weighs 35 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a baby blue shirt with gold writing, jeans and pink shoes.

The suspect, Daniel Segura, is described as a 38-year-old male Hispanic. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Segura is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a dark T-shirt, dark baseball cap and jeans. He has numerous tattoos on his arms and neck.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department at 866-346-7632.