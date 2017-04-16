Bloody Brawl Caught on Camera Breaks Out in Hesperia Walmart

A bloody fight broke out inside a Walmart in Hesperia that prompted a hazmat cleanup Saturday evening, April 15, 2017.

More videos (1 of 9)

Link to this video

Scuffle Caught on Camera at Walmart Hesperia

UP NEXT

A bloody fight that broke out inside a Hesperia Walmart was caught on camera Saturday night.

The fight at the 13401 Main Street store left a man unconscious and prompted a hazmat cleanup, Victor Valley News reported.

The fight began in the women's clothing section over a disagreement between customers that turned violent, the newspaper reported.

When authorities arrived, a man involved in the fight was found in a pool of blood, prompting the cleanup.

An 11-year-old was hit during the fight, the newspaper reported.

Video of the fight obtained by NBC4 shows two women engaging in the fight before two men join in.