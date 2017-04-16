Bloody Brawl Caught on Camera Breaks Out in Hesperia Walmart | NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

Bloody Brawl Caught on Camera Breaks Out in Hesperia Walmart

By Heather Navarro

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    A bloody fight broke out inside a Walmart in Hesperia that prompted a hazmat cleanup Saturday evening, April 15, 2017.  

    (Published 3 hours ago)

    A bloody fight that broke out inside a Hesperia Walmart was caught on camera Saturday night.

    The fight at the 13401 Main Street store left a man unconscious and prompted a hazmat cleanup, Victor Valley News reported.

    2017 Southern California Images in the News

    [2017 UPDATED 4/11] 2017 Southern California Images in the News
    Getty Images

    The fight began in the women's clothing section over a disagreement between customers that turned violent, the newspaper reported.

    When authorities arrived, a man involved in the fight was found in a pool of blood, prompting the cleanup.

    An 11-year-old was hit during the fight, the newspaper reported.

    Video of the fight obtained by NBC4 shows two women engaging in the fight before two men join in. 

    Published 7 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices