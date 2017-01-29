'He Saved My Life': Boxing Legend Opens Gym for Homeless

In Mia St. John's world, when you get knocked down, you get back up. The local boxing legend and five-time world champion ended her career with a 49-19-2 record, but her most heartbreaking loss happened outside of the ring.

Her son Julian, a compassionate street artist whose schizophrenia led to periods of homelessness, committed suicide a few days before Thanksgiving in 2014. His death sent St. John to a dark place where she considered taking her own life, but a chance encounter with a homeless man inspired her to create a boxing space in Julian's honor.

"All I wanted to do was be with my son. All I wanted to do was just go find him and be his mother, and so taking my life was the only option I thought I had," St. John said.

On the day she planned to end her life, she met a homeless man named Nate who changed everything.

"Finally one day I was so distraught and I was thinking, today will be the day I take my life. And I saw Nate looking at me and I just stopped and looked at him. I said are you OK and he said 'yeah, but I could sure use a polar pop.'"

Nate's humor broke her inner struggle and reconnected her with Julian's compassion for the homeless.

"What he probably didn't know was that he [Nate] saved my life that day because I realize that was my son coming to me and telling me 'I'm still here,'" St. John said.

She invited Nate and others from a homeless shelter in Palm Springs to sparring lessons. With the help of her daughter Paris, she later converted Julian's art studio into a free non-contact boxing space for the homeless.

"I just wanted to make such a difference in the way that I couldn't make for my brother because it was already too late," Paris said.

Participants said the program offers an escape from problems and gives them a place to heal.