A student who was wounded in the shooting at a San Bernardino elementary school earlier this week is now home and recovering, a school district spokesperson said Friday.

Nolan Brandy was shot when the estranged husband of his teacher walked in to North Park Elementary School Monday and opened fire, killing his wife, Karen Smith.

Brandy also shot another student, 8-year-old Jonathan Martinez, before turning the gun on himself.

Leon and Rachel Brandy, Nolan’s parents, released a statement Wednesday thanking the community "for the outpouring of prayers and support."

They said Nolan is recovering very well, adding that they are "grateful."

A day after the shooting officials said the boy was in stable condition, watching cartoons and expected to recover.

"Please continue to pray for him and also for Jonathan Martinez’s and Karen Smith's families," the Brandy family said.