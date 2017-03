Robbers struggled with an employee during a Burbank donut shop heist Wednesday March 22, 2017.

Two armed men wearing masks fought with an employee during a donut shop robbery Wednesday morning in Burbank.

The heist was reported at about 5:30 a.m. near Magnolia and Victory boulevards. The employee struggled with the men, who displayed a handgun during the altercation, police said.

No shots were fired. The employee's injuries were treated at the scene.

Authorities have not confirmed whether anything was stolen.