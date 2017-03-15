A family is showing its gratitude to the officers who tracked down their stolen taco van. This report aired on the NBC4 News on Wednesday, March 15, 2017.

Family Thanks Officers for Returning Taco Truck in Chase

A family whose catering truck was stolen and involved in a police pursuit will show their gratitude by making dinner Wednesday for the officers who tracked down the van last month.

Employees were loading the Epic Tacos truck on Feb. 28 when someone jumped in the driver's seat and took off.

Officers chased the stolen van from Pacoima to Granada Hills where they took the suspect, Jorge Gutierrez, into custody.

Although the taco van was damaged by the suspect during the pursuit, the catering company eventually got their van back.

The owners of Epic Tacos, Sandra and Edgra Ruiz, will deliver a free dinner to officers at the LAPD's Foothill station at 6 p.m.