Catering Company to Thank LAPD Officers Who Chased Stolen Taco Van | NBC Southern California
WATCH LIVE: 
Watch NBC4 News
logo_la_2x

Catering Company to Thank LAPD Officers Who Chased Stolen Taco Van

The owners will deliver a free dinner to officers at the LAPD's Foothill station

By Whitney Irick

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    A family is showing its gratitude to the officers who tracked down their stolen taco van. This report aired on the NBC4 News on Wednesday, March 15, 2017.

    (Published 29 minutes ago)

    A family whose catering truck was stolen and involved in a police pursuit will show their gratitude by making dinner Wednesday for the officers who tracked down the van last month.

    Employees were loading the Epic Tacos truck on Feb. 28 when someone jumped in the driver's seat and took off.

    Officers chased the stolen van from Pacoima to Granada Hills where they took the suspect, Jorge Gutierrez, into custody.

    Although the taco van was damaged by the suspect during the pursuit, the catering company eventually got their van back.

    2017 Southern California Images in the News

    [2017 UPDATED 3/10] 2017 Southern California Images in the News
    Susan Manley

    The owners of Epic Tacos, Sandra and Edgra Ruiz, will deliver a free dinner to officers at the LAPD's Foothill station at 6 p.m.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 17 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices