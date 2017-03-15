A family whose catering truck was stolen and involved in a police pursuit will show their gratitude by making dinner Wednesday for the officers who tracked down the van last month.
Employees were loading the Epic Tacos truck on Feb. 28 when someone jumped in the driver's seat and took off.
Officers chased the stolen van from Pacoima to Granada Hills where they took the suspect, Jorge Gutierrez, into custody.
Although the taco van was damaged by the suspect during the pursuit, the catering company eventually got their van back.
The owners of Epic Tacos, Sandra and Edgra Ruiz, will deliver a free dinner to officers at the LAPD's Foothill station at 6 p.m.
