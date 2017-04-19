Smoke and sparks flew Wednesday on a SoCal freeway when somehow a car became wedged into the side of a transport truck.

A driver on the 15 Freeway in the Cajon Pass captured the incident on his cellphone.

At one point, the trapped driver waves and he can be heard over the rumbling of damaged tires pleading for help.

"He's not stopping," the trapped driver said in the video.

The witness filming the incident sped ahead of the conjoined vehicles and eventually confronted the truck driver after four miles.

During the confrontation, the truck driver said he did not know another car was attached to his vehicle.

Once the driver was freed from the vehicle, he asked the witness to stop recording.

The California Highway Patrol confirmed the incident, but the agency was unaware of any video posted online.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured.