Chargers Cut Roster to 53 Players

The Chargers trimmed 37 players from their roster to get down to the NFL-mandated 53-man limit on Saturday. There are a few interesting, if not surprising, names that did not make the cut.

Backup quarterback Kellen Clemens was released after a dismal exhibition season. 4th stringer Mike Bercovici was waived so the Chargers will only have two quarterbacks on the roster in starter Philip Rivers and recently acquired backup Cardale Jones.

Also not making the team are Dwight Lowery, last year’s starting free safety, and kicker Josh Lambo, who lost his roster spot to undrafted rookie Younghoe Koo. Another undrafted rookie who became a fan favorite earned a spot in the running backs room. Austin Ekeler, the 5-foot-9, 195-pounder from Division II Western St. University, is one of four backs the Chargers retained.

This is not necessarily the squad the Bolts will take to Denver for their season opener, though. With teams across the league making moves it is possible the Chargers will try to sign other free players that have recently become free agents. Some of the players who were waived could also end up on the 10-man practice squad. Here is the (as of this writing) 2017 Chargers roster:

Quarterback (2): Philip Rivers, Cardale Jones

Running Back (3): Melvin Gordon, Branden Oliver, Austin Ekeler

Fullback (1): Derek Watt

Wide Receiver (6): Keenan Allen, Tyrell Williams, Travis Benjamin, Dontrelle Inman, Geremy Davis, Mike Williams

Tight End (4): Antonio Gates, Hunter Henry, Sean McGrath, Sean Culkin

Offensive Line (8): Russell Okung, Joe Barksdale, Spencer Pulley, Matt Slauson, Kenny Wiggins, Dan Feeney, Chris Hairston, Sam Tevi

Defensive Line (9): Joey Bosa, Melvin Ingram, Corey Liuget, Brandon Mebane, Damion Square, Darius Philon, Chris McCain, Jerry Attaochu, Isaac Rochell

Linebacker (7): Denzel Perryman, Jatavis Brown, Kyle Emanuel, Korey Toomer, Nick Dzubnar, James Onwualu, Nigel Harris

Cornerback (5): Jason Verrett, Casey Hayward, Craig Mager, Trevor Williams, Desmond King

Safety (5): Jahleel Addae, Tre Boston, Adrian Phillips, Dexter McCoil, Rayshawn Jenkins

Long Snapper (1): Mike Windt

Kicker (1): Younghoe Koo

Punter (1): Drew Kaser