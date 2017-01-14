Chris Paul led the LA Clippers with a double-double against the Lakers on January 14, 2017 (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

On Saturday afternoon, the LA Clippers remained perfect in 2017 by demolishing the Los Angeles Lakers, 113-97, behind a double-double from Chris Paul.

The Clippers, who played as the home team in this the second meeting of the season between the Staple Center co-tenants, avenged their Christmas Day defeat when Paul sat out due to injury. With CP3 back in the team, though, the Clippers enjoyed a 13-point lead in the first quarter.

That advantage jumped up to 22 points before halftime, though a late buzzer beater by Julius Randle helped the Lakers hobble into the locker room down by 19 points.

For LA, Jordan Clarkson offered a strong offensive boost off the bench with 21 points on the day, but that contribution did little to stop the combination of Paul and DeAndre Jordan. Jordan finished with 24 points and 21 rebounds on 12/13 shooting.

Paul exited the game late in the fourth quarter with 20 points, 13 assists and five rebounds to his name.

In searching for positives, the Lakers could look to 19-year-old Brandon Ingram, who scored 14 points and recorded five rebounds and five assists in yet another efficient performance.

The Clippers remained perfect in 2017 and improved to 28-14, while the Lakers dropped to 15-29.

Notes: Lakers committed 15 turnovers to the Clippers' eight. The Clippers shot 52.2 percent from the field. The Lakers shot 44.4 percent.