Deadly Officer-Involved Shooting in Azusa
LA

Deadly Officer-Involved Shooting in Azusa

By Oleevia Woo

    LASD Homicide Detectives are investigating the circumstances that led up to a deadly officer-involved shooting in Azusa on Sunday, January 15, 2017.

    Officials are on scene of a deadly officer-involved shooting in Azusa, Los Angeles County Sheriff's confirmed. 

    The shooting was reported just before  11:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Windsong Court, a press release said. 

    A male adult suspect was struck by police gunfire and pronounced dead at the scene by LA County Fire Department Paramedics, officials said. 

    Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide Detectives arrived at the scene to assist Azusa Police Department investigate the circumstances surrouding the shooting.

     

    Published 54 minutes ago

