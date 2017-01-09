Disneyland Offers 3-Day $150 Deal to SoCal Residents

Disneyland prices got you down, leaving you thinking it's just too much money to visit the happiest place in California when it's right in your backyard?

Well, Disneyland has a deal for you. Southern California residents can now visit the park for three whole days for $149 – or go park-hopping for $189.

Compare that with the regular cost of a one-day ticket at $105. Or taking it even further – a regular three-day ticket at $255 for adults.

The deal begins Monday and tickets must be purchased through May 22. Blackout dates apply and your tickets will only be good until May 25.

Just prove to Disneyland that you live in SoCal and you’re golden. You can buy the tickets here.

Bundle all that with the fact that the beloved Main Street Electrical Parade is making its triumphant return and dates for the California Adventure Food and Wine fest have been announced, and you've got happy days ahead.