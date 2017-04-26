A 26-year-old woman gave her account of surviving a fiery crash Tuesday on the 5 Freeway. Patrick Healy reports for the NBC4 News at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26, 2017.

What was planned as a getaway to Las Vegas descended into chaos for a woman and her aunt as they headed south on Interstate-5 past Griffith Park on Tuesday.

Kim Busacay was at the wheel of the Toyota Camry, thinking of changing lanes, when she caught sight of an 18 wheeler crossing the center divider from the northbound side, right in front of her, blocking the southbound lanes.

"My first reaction -- uh oh, we're going to die. Because it's really big," recalled Busacay, 26, back home in Chatsworth after being treated for multiple injuries to her face, including a broken nose, a severe gash at the ridge, and bruising so severe around her left eye it is swollen shut.

Yet the immigrant from the Philippines considers herself fortunate--because she survived.

Busacay and her aunt Bertha Busacay are among the ten injured who were transported to hospitals from the fiery pile-up Tuesday morning. One 27-year-old woman had critical injuries. One victim, believed to be the driver of the initially northbound 18 wheeler, was found dead on the pavement, the remains so severely burned that a day later the coroner had yet to be able to make positive identification.

Busacay said she remembers braking, but not being able to stop in time. The Camry ended up wedged up to its windshield beneath the trailer of the 18-wheeler.

The impact Busacay does not recall.

"I didn't know what happened. My aunt said we have to get out of the car."

The roof was pushed down on her side. Worse, the front doors were jammed shut, and neither would open. The 18-wheeler had caught fire, and the flames were spreading.

Busacay remembers thinking to herself -- don't panic!

"Maybe if i panic, I cannot get out," she said.

The two women squeezed into the back seat to use the right rear passenger door to escape.

"I saw this black smoke. We have to move," recalled Busacay. She was becoming aware of the blood pouring down her face, and her vision being blurred as she struggled to get to safety.

"I don't know what happened to other people," she said. "I need help because I'm really bleeding."

A woman in the traffic backup called out for her and aunt Bertha Busacay to come sit in her car until paramedics arrived.

Investigators have yet to conclude what caused the northbound 18 wheeler to go out of control. After crashing through the center divider, it collided with a tanker trailer carrying raw milk. Also becoming entangled in the chain reaction were a pickup truck with trailer, a passenger van, and a total of three sedans, including the Busacay Camry.

Viewing photos and video of the collision scene at home Wednesday, Kim Busacay said it was even worse than she realized at the time, noting that the fire eventually came within feet of her aunt's car.

"I'm very thankful," she said. "If we didnt get out, we might die already."

Busacay does not know when she will be well enough to return to her work as a care-giver. She was told she likely will need surgery.