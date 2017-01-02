Driver Leads Police on San Fernando Valley Pursuit

The driver of a dark-colored sedan led police on a chase in the north San Fernando Valley Monday afternoon.
The driver was reportedly armed.
At 2:35 p.m. he was traveling north on Balboa Boulevard approaching the 5 Freeway.
Earlier in the chase, the driver stopped in Sun Valley and it appeared there would be a standoff before continuing to drive.
The newer model Nissan still had paper license plates.
It was not immediately clear why the driver was initially wanted.
About 2:45 p.m. pursuing officers on the ground pulled off of the chase, but a police helicopter continued to monitor the driver's location.
Published 2 hours ago | Updated 15 minutes ago