Driver Leads Police on San Fernando Valley Pursuit

The driver of a dark-colored sedan led police on a chase in the north San Fernando Valley Monday afternoon.

The driver was reportedly armed.

Driver Leads Police on Pursuit in San Fernando Valley

At 2:35 p.m. he was traveling north on Balboa Boulevard approaching the 5 Freeway.

Earlier in the chase, the driver stopped in Sun Valley and it appeared there would be a standoff before continuing to drive.

The newer model Nissan still had paper license plates.

It was not immediately clear why the driver was initially wanted.

About 2:45 p.m. pursuing officers on the ground pulled off of the chase, but a police helicopter continued to monitor the driver's location.

