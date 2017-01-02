Driver Leads Police on San Fernando Valley Pursuit | NBC Southern California
Southern California Pursuits

Southern California Pursuits

Coverage and raw video of Southern California's wild pursuits

Driver Leads Police on San Fernando Valley Pursuit

By Staff Reports

    The driver of a dark-colored sedan led police on a chase in the north San Fernando Valley Monday afternoon.

    The driver was reportedly armed.

    Driver Leads Police on Pursuit in San Fernando Valley

    [LA] Driver Leads Police on Pursuit in San Fernando Valley
    The reportedly armed driver of a dark colored sedan led police on a pursuit in the north San Fernando Valley Jan. 2, 2017. (Published 20 minutes ago)

    At 2:35 p.m. he was traveling north on Balboa Boulevard approaching the 5 Freeway.

    Earlier in the chase, the driver stopped in Sun Valley and it appeared there would be a standoff before continuing to drive.

    The newer model Nissan still had paper license plates.

    It was not immediately clear why the driver was initially wanted.

    About 2:45 p.m. pursuing officers on the ground pulled off of the chase, but a police helicopter continued to monitor the driver's location.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 15 minutes ago
